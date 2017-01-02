Baseball Legend Curt Schilling: If I’d Said ‘Lynch Trump’ I’d Make Baseball Hall of Fame

Unfortunately, discrimination against whites and Republicans is not only tolerated, but celebrated in certain circles and Curt Schilling illustrated that perfectly.

Despite being a tremendous baseball player and absolute sports legend, Schilling is sure he won’t be seeing the inside of the Baseball Hall of Fame any time soon. Why?

Well, because he is a conservative, of course.

In an interview with TMZ, Schilling calls out the sports community for discriminating against him for being an outspoken conservative.

“They’re not hiding the fact that they’ve stopped voting for me because of the things I’ve said on social media,” Schilling said, in an interview with TMZ. “That’s their prerogative as voters.” Then he added, “I promise you, If I had said ‘Lynch Trump,’ I’d be getting in with about 90% of the vote.”

Unfortunately, this is the kind of behavior we see around the nation. Hollywood conservatives have to discuss their political opinions in secret because doing so aloud would cause them to lose work.

Schilling is convinced that his support for Trump and conservative politicians and causes are the reason that he has not been voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.