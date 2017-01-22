BEAT THE PRESS: Conway to NBC — “We’re going to have to rethink our relationship here.”

Sundays show of NBC’s “Meet The Press,” showcased a very combative interview with President Donald Trump aide Kellyanne Conway and host Chuck Todd. Conway claimed “We’re going to have to rethink our relationship here.” That remark was made in response to Todd’s continual questioning of why press secretary Sean Spicer told, in Todds words, a “falsehood,” about the crowd size at Trump’s inaugural ceremony.

Todd asked the question: “I’m curious why president trump chose yesterday to send out his press secretary to essentially litigate a provable falsehood when it comes to a small and petty thing like inaugural crowd size. My question to you is why do that?”

After Conway supposedly answered, Todd shot back with, “You did not answer the question. Why did the president send out his press secretary who is not just the spokesperson for Donald Trump, he is also the spokesperson for all of America at times. He speaks for all of the country at times, why put him out there for the very first time in front of that podium to utter a provable falsehood? It’s a small thing, but the first time he confronts the public it’s a falsehood.”

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Conway was quite perturbed about the question, and responded with, “Chuck, if we’re going to keep referring to our press secretary in those types of terms, I think we are going to have to rethink our relationship here. I want a great open relationship with our press.”

What is important to point out is that Chuck Todd could very well be correct, and Conway could very well be avoiding the obvious question. But here’s the kicker – since when did the media start caring about the details of the President and his cabinet? That conviction sure as hell was not in place for the past eight years.

I have no bone to pick with either side, and it should be called out, as is. This is all partisan, and that’s what it will always be. The media is biased, and will reach for every crumb it can find – and the right will continue to be disgusted with their hypocrisy…But Trumps people have to speak the truth, because we have had enough of the lies of the last 8 years from one administration and the media.

Don’t take sides. Hold everyone accountable.