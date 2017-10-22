Bergdahl Claims Taliban More Honest than United States Army

You’ll never know how ashamed I am that this traitorous piece of walking garbage is from my state. Seriously, it’s just enough to make one consider moving.

Deserting loser Bowe Bergdahl actually had the gall to say that the Taliban was more honest with him than the United States Army. All because he’s afraid that he might go to jail for leaving his post and consorting with the enemy.

I presume based on this statement that the country has another sex change to pay for sometime in the near future.

In an interview conducted by British journalist Sean Langan (who had also been a Taliban prisoner,) Bergdahl said something that will whip most people into a frenzy.

“At least the Taliban were honest enough to say, ‘I’m the guy who’s gonna cut your throat,’” he said.

“Here, it could be the guy I pass in the corridor who’s going to sign the paper that sends me away for life,’’ he whined. “We may as well go back to kangaroo courts and lynch mobs.”

In your case, I agree. Why even bother wasting money on the technicalities? You’re guilty as the day is long and it’s obvious to anyone with two brain cells to rub together, given that you seem to have a soft spot for terrorists. Let’s just send him to the gallows.

Bergdahl is expected to appear on Monday for his sentencing after pleading guilty to both desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.

This maggot is a disgrace not only to his hometown of Hailey, Idaho, but to the country as a whole. The men who got killed looking for him could be alive and well if he wasn’t such a coward. In my opinion, he should be charged with their deaths as well.

We need a military of men and women who are willing to risk their lives to protect our country, not willing to risk their lives to abandon their post and work with the enemy. We have enough bleeding heart losers here in the United States, there’s no need to send them overseas and put good people in danger.

Of course, I’m not surprised that he’s badmouthing a military that frowns upon his actions. He’s afraid of going to prison. (Kind of ironic considering he was in the custody of the freaking Taliban, who kill people for sport.) However, it does nothing but speak to his lack of character.

Lock him up and throw away the key.