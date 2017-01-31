This could be the best idea the liberals at Vox ever had: ‘Cancel the Oscars’ to protest Trump

Vox actually thinks that cancelling the Oscars is going to teach Trump and his voters a lesson.

I guess they don’t really know their audience there in Hollywood. That would explain a lot of the crappy, left-leaning movies.

From Twitchy:

Is there a single Republican or conservative who won’t back this idea?

Shockingly, I can’t think of even one person who would actually be upset about this. I don’t think it’s a terrible thing to not be able to watch liberal elites congratulate themselves.