This could be the best idea the liberals at Vox ever had: ‘Cancel the Oscars’ to protest Trump
Vox actually thinks that cancelling the Oscars is going to teach Trump and his voters a lesson.
I guess they don’t really know their audience there in Hollywood. That would explain a lot of the crappy, left-leaning movies.
From Twitchy:
Is there a single Republican or conservative who won’t back this idea?
Cancel the Oscars https://t.co/Bd2r7aJyh2
— Vox (@voxdotcom) January 31, 2017
Make it happen, Hollywood!
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2017
@voxdotcom LMAO… tuning in to watch Hollywood elitists lecture us little people? Cancel or not, why watch? https://t.co/WYQNf4BR0a
— Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) January 31, 2017
Endorsed. https://t.co/N0hMGchvOX
— ScottInSC (@ScottInSC) January 31, 2017
And while we’re at it, cancel them all!
I'm ok with this 😂 I'm ok with canceling ALL award shows! https://t.co/eEQon6A9w4
— Laurie D #ExGOP (@LolosInTheHouse) January 31, 2017
Shockingly, I can’t think of even one person who would actually be upset about this. I don’t think it’s a terrible thing to not be able to watch liberal elites congratulate themselves.
Sierra Marlee