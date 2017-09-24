Biden Trashes Trump to NAACP, Supporters Immediately Disgusted

Former Vice President and everyone’s favorite creepy Uncle Joe Biden decided to take a shot at the President on Saturday night while speaking to the NAACP in Charleston, South Carolina. He discussed Trump’s response to the Charlottesville riots, (because that’s relevant now) and why Trump was wrong for condemning violence on “many sides.” Apparently you can’t call out liberals for their violence now. Good to know.

He also accused the President of being unable to call out hate groups, despite the fact that he called out who hate groups that day, the white supremacist, tiki torch-carrying losers, and the black bandana-wearing, Antifa losers. The problem with this is that the left refuses to believe that Antifa is anything less than a bunch of boy scouts who are just doing their best to make the world a better place. (Meanwhile, the police who have been attacked with balloons full of urine have a different interpretation of this group.)

“This is a moment for this nation to declare what this president can’t with any clarity, consistency, or vision: There is no place in America for hate groups,” he said. It’s clear that keeping up with the news isn’t his main priority.

Oh but it gets better. Yes, he could leave the crowd hanging with just that particular lump of word salad. He also accused Trump of proclaiming “the moral equivalency of neo-Nazis, klansmen, and those who oppose their hate.”

Then he moved onto the pardoning of Sheriff Joe Arpaio, creating a moral equivalency between him, in a klansman. You know, like he just accused Trump of doing?

“We saw the truth of this president when he pardoned Joe Arpaio of Arizona,” Biden said to the group. “It’s moments like these that each of us has to stand up and declare with conviction and moral clarity that the Klan, white supremacists, neo-Nazis will never be allowed to march in the main street of American life. That we will not watch this behavior and go numb when it happens.”

Now I’m not Trump’s biggest fan, but even I know that this is a total crock. Violence is violence, no matter where it comes from. To declare one violent group to be at fault while the other violent group gets a pass is a dangerous precedent in a country where anger, hatred, and resentment are bubbling just under the surface.

The right denounced white supremacists roundly during and after Charlottesville, so why is it so hard for the left to denounce Antifa and other violent, left-leaning groups?