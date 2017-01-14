BIG TIME Celebrity Confirms He Will Be Attending Inauguration With Message For Trump AND Obama

BIG TIME Celebrity Confirms He Will Be Attending Inauguration With Message For Trump AND Obama
14 Jan, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Donald-Trump-Floyd-Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather is a well known boxer. Although he retired recently he is still in the arena with the spotlight. This is especially true following his choice to attend the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. He has been very open about his views towards Trump, and has some wise words for Americans regarding his upcoming presidency.

Trump and Mayweather have known each for quite some time.


Alexandria Willis

More articles by Alexandria Willis

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to friend