Biracial ESPN Writer Speaks Out: Worst Racism I’ve Received Has Come from Blacks

In a story that completely flips the narrative of whites being the only race that can exhibit racism, ESPN writer Sage Steele has said that the worst racism she’s ever experienced has come from black people.

She is going to receive a lot of heat for this, but she deserves our support. Liberals are going to rip her apart for daring to go against their agenda.

Contrary to what your professor might tell you, white people are not the only race of people who can be racist.

From Daily Wire:

Last week, Christian sports figures, such as ESPN anchor Sage Steele, NFL tight end Benjamin Watson and former NFL Coach Tony Dungy, spoke at the Under Our Skin forum at The Crossing Church in Tampa, Florida to “discuss the intersection of race and faith in America today.” While discussing the current racial divide in our country, Steele, who is biracial and married to a white man, asked black people to look within themselves before blaming others. Speaking from her own experiences, Steele said that the “worst racism” comes from black folks. “There are times that I believe that we, as African-Americans, can be hypocritical, and that is to not look ourselves in the mirror when we are saying certain things and blaming other groups for one thing when we are doing the exact same thing,” said Steele, who was moderating the forum. “The worst racism that I have received [as a biracial woman married to white man], and I mean thousands and thousands over the years, is from black people, who in my mind thought would be the most accepting because there has been that experience,” the anchor explained. “But even as recent as the last couple of weeks, the words that I have had thrown at me I can’t repeat here and it’s 99 percent from people with my skin color. But if a white person said those words to me, what would happen?” Last month, Steele was racially attacked online for being critical of the “not my president” protesters gathered at airports, ironically delaying flights of immigrants, whom they suggested they were fighting for. The 44-year-old was immediately mocked as a faux black woman by other black people.

We need to show our support for a woman who is willing to risk her career to tell us her experiences. Let’s not let her be bullied by those more interested in identity politics than people.