Black Man Hugs White Supremacist Asking “Why Do You Hate Me?”- Gets Unexpected Response [VIDEO]

Richard Spencer was speaking at the University of Florida on Thursday. Naturally, all hell broke loose. Protesters showed up to shout down the “white supremacist.” And, as usual, it escalated into violence for some protesters.

Of course, this is nothing new. Someone shows up somewhere and people come out in droves to protest because we can’t have someone controversial speaking, right? Hate speech isn’t free speech, or something? I don’t care if you want to protest something, but do it like this guy did. Let’s stop the violence already.

Courtney, 31 from Gainesville, FL was at the rally and saw what was happening to Randy Furniss. Randy had on a shirt full of swastikas and clearly looked the part of a white supremacist Nazi. He was being yelled at, spat upon, and punched. You know, the tolerant and inclusive thing to do.

“I could have hit him,” said Courtney, a high school football coach. “I could have hurt him… but something in me said, ‘You know what? He just needs love.’”

How dare you Courtney. Don’t you know you need to punch Nazis, that there is no place for hate speech in America, and that there ought to be a law about all of this? Oh wait, you’re black. Um, well, you are going about this an unconventional way, and perhaps you ought to listen to all of my PhD candidate friends who tell me that this guy hates you because you’re black. What’s that, you asked him why he hates you? Don’t you know that’s dangerous?

Courtney showed up after learning all about Richard Spencer and what he stood for. After about four hours, he was prepared to leave when he noticed the escalation between Furniss and the other protesters. He looked at it as an “opportunity to talk to someone who hates my guts and I wanted to know why.”

Courtney approached him and asked Furniss, “Why do you hate me? What is it about me? Is it my skin color? My history? My dreadlocks?”

“After beating around the bush, and avoiding my questions,” Courtney said, “I asked him, I pleaded with him, I almost broke out in tears, growing increasingly angry because I didn’t understand.” “Something in me said, ‘You know what? He just needs love. Maybe he never met an African-American like this.’”

Although Furniss was ignoring the questions, Courtney said, “I reached over and the third time, he wrapped his arms around me, and I heard God whisper in my ear, ‘You changed his life.’”

Courtney once again asked, “Why do you hate me?”

“I don’t know,” Furniss replied.

“I believe that was his sincere answer,” Courtney said. “He really doesn’t know.”

Let this be an example to everyone. Let’s stop the hate and violence before a civil war tears us apart. Let me know what you think in the comments.

