Boiled alive: Mom dies after molten caramel gushes into tank she was cleaning at candy factory

A tragic story out of Russia of a mother-of-one who was boiled to death when molten caramel abruptly came shooting into a huge tank that she was inside of, cleaning. This is another example of the lack of health and saftey procedures that many companies lack.

The woman is 36-year-old Natalia Nemets, and she was killed in Stary Oskol, in Belgorod region of Russia. When her horrified coworkers realized what was happening, all they could see was Nemets legs sticking out of the tank. It is assumed that she had boiled alive in the caramel before dying, and her coworkers could do nothing to save her.

According to one report that was given: ‘She did not cry, no other noise was heard.’

One of her female coworkers had this to say about the incident: ‘She was cleaning the mixer when the caramel suddenly began to flow into the bowl. She got boiled alive, this is true…The caramel was removed from the giant bowl and only then was her body was taken out.’

A Newspaper called Komsomolskaya Pravda wnet into further detail on their report, stating that the other workers noticed that she wasn’t at her station where they would usually see her:

‘Next moment they noticed her legs visible from the bowl with boiling caramel. She did not cry, no other noise was heard. Nobody could explain how it could happen. Natalia did not have a single chance to survive. Besides the fact that it was boiling caramel, in the bowl there are moving blades that constantly mix the caramel.’

There have been claims on two different stories from various sources, though the results are the same. A woman and mother is dead. According to another newspaper:

‘Two version are being considered now – because of the high air temperature in the working room Natalia fainted and somehow fell into the bowl. The second version is that she stumbled. A labour commission has already started investigating the case, and the first results are expected in 15 days.’

The Slavyanka confectionery factory where this incident took place has been under fire, for an alleged cover-up of the accident being instigated by the management. According to reports, there have been threats of termination against workers if they spilled any details of what had happened. But thanks to social media, the tragedy was leaked. This happens to be the third time just this year a death has occurred at the same plant.

Russia, you have some saftey issues you need to clean up.