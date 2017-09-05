Book debunking Al Gore’s claims on global warming outsells Al Gore’s newest book

Since Al Gore is a fan of “inconvenient truths” here’s one for him: Nobody cares about what he has to say. I even have scientific evidence to prove it.

Who says conservatives don’t love science?

Gore recently released a sequel to his movie “An Inconvenient Truth,” it only managed to score a whopping $4M in the box office. Keep in mind that his original documentary brought it $50M. He also released a book to accompany “An Inconvenient Sequel” that is not having the kind of blockbuster sales that I’m sure Gore intended.

In fact, it is being outsold by an e-book that debunks a lot of the claims made by Gore in his newest book.

This proves one of two things:

Liberals don’t reach as much as conservatives, which is something liberals like to say often despite the fact that conservative authors manage to dominate the New York Times bestsellers list more often than not, or Nobody gives a flying frick in a donut’s hole what Gore has to say.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Another option is that people don’t think global warming, er, climate change, is as big a deal as Gore and his group of alarmist pseudo-scientists think it is, but I don’t necessarily want to dog-pile on a man who is already down.

Let’s throw out some facts:

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power was published for sale or download on July 25, 2017.

An Inconvenient Deception: How Al Gore Distorts Climate Science and Energy Policy was published for download on August 17, 2017. This means that Gore’s book had a little under a month to sell before Roy Spencer’s book became available. According to Amazon, Gore is ranked #51,031 for purchases in the Kindle book store, while the book debunking it is ranked a spectacular #1,201.

Of course, Spencer’s book is written to debunk the junk science utilized by Gore and his gang to raise money to fight hurricanes and send tornadoes back into the sky (or something,) but this isn’t the only spanking that the former-VP has received in regards to his books and documentaries.

In 2007, a High Court Judge in the UK refused to allow Gore’s “documentary” to be shown in classrooms as scientific fact, as it contained “nine key scientific errors.” If teachers still wanted to show the movie, they had to provide “guidance notes to prevent political indoctrination” which really tells you everything you need to know about both the accuracy and the bias of Al Gore.