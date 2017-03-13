BOOM! Congressman Mercilessly Mocks Liberal Over Her Outrage And It Is EPIC!! [VIDEO]

By Right Wing News’ Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

BOOM! This is how you handle a liberal asshat. Darrell Issa was speaking at a town hall event this weekend in California. A woman proceeded to claim that his staff assaulted her. They took the sign from her during the meeting and that is what set her off. She evidently had a sign that said, “Investigate Russia Now!” At first, Issa was sympathetic and heard the woman out. She claimed she was a member of the California State Bar and that her constitutional rights were violated by Issa’s staff. Issa even apologized at one point and then tried to explain about the rule concerning signs. She was rude, wouldn’t let him speak and spoke right over the top of him.

“Mine was small and it was forcibly taken from me and it constituted a battery,” the alleged lawyer declared. “It was your staff. They committed a criminal offense against me,” she explained. And by explained, I mean whined. As this confrontation started heating up, the crowd grew restless and Issa could see things were not going well. He’d finally had enough and he then made the quip to end all quips: “We’ll go on to somebody who doesn’t have a pending lawsuit. Next!”

From TheBlaze:

During a town hall event over the weekend, Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) mocked a woman who claimed she was assaulted by his staff after she used her question time to try and lecture the congressman. In a video uploaded to YouTube, a woman who identifies herself as a member of the California State Bar claims that her First Amendment rights were “violated” by Issa’s “bodyguard.” “I had a very small sign that said, ‘Investigate Russia Now,’” the woman told Issa. “There are many other people with signs here. Your bodyguard, security guard, came over and took my sign away from me forcibly. I asserted my First Amendment rights of free speech. I told him it was suppression of speech.” At first, Issa took the woman’s complaint seriously and explained that only signs that were large enough to obstruct the view of others were to be taken. He even apologized for her sign being taken away. But as he tried to explain which size of signs were allowed, the woman began to talk over him.

This is EXACTLY what this woman deserved. All over a stupid three-word sign. She decided to make a scene and make herself the center of attention. Maybe she’s a lawyer and maybe she’s not… if she is, she’s not very bright. But Issa is. He’s quick on his feet and good at judging a situation. He delivered a smack down that was simply glorious.

It’s one thing to raise your hand, or stand with a specific question. You should be recognized and your questions should be answered. It’s quite another to go on the attack in a public meeting when you should have known the rules to begin with. Issa won that battle with no effort. It was awesome.