BOOM! The FIRST Female Candidate For President OBLITERATES Hillary Clinton On Abortion!

It should be pointed out that at the third and final presidential debate, Hillary Clinton attempted to defend the indefensible. She went over the line. That line was the acceptance of the extermination of innocent babies by citing the “life and health of the mother,” particularly when it came to partial birth abortions. Aside from being morally reprehensible, the actual scientific facts don’t match up…but when have facts ever stopped a progressive form destroying rights and liberty?

Clinton herself said:

“I strongly support Roe v. Wade, which guarantees a constitutional right to a woman, to make the most intimate, most difficult, in many cases, decisions about her healthcare that one can imagine.”

The whole story was reported on by Breitbart:

Debate moderator Chris Wallace asked Clinton how far a woman’s right to abortion goes, pointing out that she had said unborn babies have no constitutional rights and that, as a U.S. senator, she voted against a ban on late-term partial birth abortions.

In a cop out response that it was, Clinton declined to use the word “baby” and acknowledged the “health of the mother” in her excuse as to why it is all right to murder innocent children:

“Roe v. Wade very clearly sets out that there can be regulations on abortion, so long as the life and the health of the mother are taken into account. And, when I voted, as a senator, I did not think that was the case.

The kinds of cases that fall at the end of pregnancy are often the most heartbreaking and painful decisions for families to make. I have met with women toward the end of their pregnancy get the worst news one can get: that their health is in jeopardy, if they continue to carry to term, or that something terrible has happened or just been discovered about the pregnancy.”

This is madness, and delusion. This is murder. I know that its not PC to call abortion murder, because for some reason many don’t feel that the human baby growing in the womb is considered ‘life’ yet…but does something die when you cut it up? YES. Is that something a shoe? A Horse? Or a human baby?…the answer should be simple.