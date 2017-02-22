BOOM: Hundreds of Anti-Trump Riots Just Got BAD NEWS!

Ok, we all know that Inauguration Day was for many of us around the nation a time for a HUGE sigh of THANK GOODNESS WE ARE SAFE NOW! Or something like that…

President Obama was getting booted from the White House and his administration was right behind him. It was an exciting day to say the least for Americans who understand the reality we are in.

However, not even a day full day into his term did President Trump fall under a violent assault from the left.

Hundreds were wreaking havoc in Washington D.C. that very night, smashing windows, and burning up property that wasn’t theirs. Idiot savages.

Here’a little reminder of the ‘stupid’ that took over the streets that evening…

Here’s the thing that these sluggish thugs from left don’t get. Being ticked off does not give you the licence to act like a criminal or pick and choose what laws you want to abide by in the name of social justice or whatever else they were out acting like fools over.

There’s a new President in town, and this kind of crap is not going to be tolerated any longer.

CNN reports that a total of 214 people have already been indicted thus far on felony rioting charges. All of them connected with the crap that went on during Inauguration Day protests in the streets of downtown Washington.

On the morning of January 20, protests over Donald Trump’s inauguration turned violent when black-clad “anti-fascist” protesters smashed storefronts and bus stops, hammered out the windows of a limousine and eventually launched rocks at a phalanx of police.

Officers responded by launching smoke and flash-bang devices into the street to disperse the crowds. Six police officers were injured and 230 protesters were arrested that day. On Tuesday, a grand jury in DC charged five individuals. This was in addition to the 209 other defendants who’ve been indicted on rioting charges earlier this month.

Felony rioting carries a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

The indictment accuses the defendants of using a tactic called “Black Bloc” in which people conceal their identities with dark or black clothing and accessories such as scarves, sunglasses, helmets and masks.

Asshats…if that’s what you call letting off a little steam, you need to be locked up for a long period of time with some major counseling on how to locate your humanity.

At least it’s good to see that justice making her way through the crazies and teaching them all about what consequences to actions can bring.

Amen to that.