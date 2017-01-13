BOOM! “Mad Dog” Mattis Tells Senators He’s FOCUSED On Lethal Force, NOT GENDER POLITICS

The newly appointed department of defense nominee,”Mad Dog” Mattis was recently interviewed about his feelings concerning gender, sexuality, and the armed forces. It quickly became obvious that the interviewer, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., was trying to force words out of Mattis’s mouth. She spent the time almost exclusively gender issues. Retired General Mattis expressed that when it comes to a service member’s sexual orientation, “I’ve never cared.”

The conversation went like this…

“Do you believe that allowing LGBT Americans to serve in the military or women in combat is undermining our lethality?” Gillibrand asked

“Frankly, senator, I’ve never cared much about two consenting adults and who they go to bed with,” he replied.

“So the answer is no?” Gillibrand then asked.

“Senator, my concern is on the readiness of the force to fight and to make certain it’s at the top of its game,” Mattis said.

Wow. He is not afraid to put things bluntly.

Do you agree with his statements?