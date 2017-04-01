BOOM! NRA Gets Gorsuch’s Back In MASSIVE WAY- The Left Goes NUTS!

Do you find it incredibly scary that the Second Amendment doesn’t have even five votes on the Supreme Court right now to defend American’s basic right to own a firearm? Let THAT sink in for a moment before you contemplate just HOW IMPORTANT that the next Supreme Court justice MUST understand basic Constitutional rights of ALL Americans.

The National Rifle Association is going national with its fight for President Trump’s nominee Neil Gorsuch (who supports the Second Amendment), saying that they will do whatever it takes to overcome a first-ever filibuster against a court pick.

NRA’s chief lobbyist and executive director of the group’s Institute for Legislative Action, Chris W. Cox said, “We don’t have five votes on the Supreme Court right now for the basic right to own a firearm. Neil Gorsuch is going to be on the court next week, one way or another.”

The odds of Gorsuch taking the easiest possible route grew dimmer Friday when Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., one of the centrist Democrats targeted by the NRA in its push for Gorsuch, said she would vote to filibuster and oppose the nomination. If Democrats filibuster the nomination, it would take 60 votes to end the filibuster, which means eight Democrats would have to join Republicans. If the GOP can’t convince eight Democrats to do so, the Senate could change the rules and confirm Gorsuch and future Supreme Court nominees by a simple majority vote. Cox said the NRA is not backing down. Two Democrats targeted by the NRA, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, announced Thursday they are defecting from the Senate Democratic bloc that will oppose Gorsuch and vote for President Donald Trump’s nominee.

NRA is putting their money where their mouth is and running ads in Democrats home districts who may be vulnerable this upcoming election. They are pressuring at least 4 gun state Democrats with $1Million dollars in TV ads to back Gorsuch.

Cox explains that Gorsuch is a quality nominee and that no Supreme Court nominee has ever been rejected by a single-party filibuster. What happened in last week’s confirmation hearing was unprecedented. Gorsuch spent spent about 20 hours answering around 1,200 questions and was given 70 pages of written answers and met with 80 senators.

Cox explains why this is so frustrating, “This should be a very easy, no brainer. It’s a shame that the Democrats playing pure partisan politics on it. It’s really a sad day in American history when the Democrats filibuster a man they know is a good man who is more than qualified.”

The Senate fighting isn’t about Gorsuch as much as it is “an escalation” of partisan feuds over federal courts. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas said, “It’s sort of like the Hatfields and McCoys — the feud’s been going on for so long that people have forgotten what the initial causes were. But it did start back in the George W. Bush administration when this whole idea of filibustering judges with requiring 60 votes was cooked up. And, unfortunately, we’ve been through 15 years of that, and this is just the latest incarnation of that fight.”

This nasty grudge match affects ALL Americans and I’m afraid that most Americans have no clue it’s even going on. If President Trump’s nominee doesn’t get approved and he chooses a more moderate nominee, something like THIS (see picture below) could begin happening here less than in a decade if Dianne Feinstein and her cronies have their way: