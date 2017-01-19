BOOM! Susan Collins STOPS Hearing To Open Can Of WHOOP On Elizabeth Warren- VIDEO

The Trump cabinet hearing process has been absolutely ridiculous. Just check out below if you don’t believe me.

From The Daily Caller:

Sen. Susan Collins chastised Sen. Elizabeth Warren and other Democratic members of the Senate Health & Education Committee for wasting time during Betsy DeVos’ Tuesday confirmation hearing.

“I cannot help but think that if my friends on the other side of the aisle had used their time to ask questions rather than complaining about the lack of a second round,” Collins shat at Warren, “they each would have been able to get in a second question.”

“I now used 15 seconds of my time to make that point.”