BOOM! Ted Cruz Just OBLITERATED The Media With Dirt On Obama They Can’t Argue [VIDEO]

16 Feb, 2017
Ted Cruz took the lying, liberal mainstream media to task in a way that only he can; and only in one tweet! Now THIS is how our leaders should be using social media.

Seriously, how can anyone not like this guy? All he does is share facts, unlike some politicians who only speak to emotional rhetoric.

From Young Conservatives:

In the face of all the media attempt to push connections between Russia and members of the Trump administration, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) delivers the perfect tweet.

That is absolutely the perfect mic-drop moment. Below is the video of the hot-mic moment to which Ted is referring.

But as Right Scoop notes, it didn’t matter to media then what former President Barack Obama was saying because he was running against the Republican candidate Mitt Romney.

Nor has media has not questioned why Obama did virtually nothing in response to Russian moves all over the world for the past several years, from the Arctic to Crimea.

Ted Cruz has the media’s number, and he’s not about to let them get away with these double-standards.

Sierra Marlee

