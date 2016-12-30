BOOM! Trump’s New Press Secretary Puts Mainstream Media On Notice With This WARNING!

Just as President-elect Donald Trump denatured the dynamics of communicating with the American people during his candidacy, his presidency will also continue to show a new and direct way of communication between the White House and the American people.

Sean Spicer, who will be serving as White House press secretary to the incoming administration, spoke to radio host Hugh Hewitt about the take on the next four years: “Business as usual is over.”

Spicer said that Trump, who took advantage of a new communication method with his use of Twitter, will not be held down by White House precedents. Spicer continued:



“I think the thing that you’ve seen with Donald Trump is that he doesn’t, he doesn’t look to the past and say I’ve got to conform to these precedents. He figures out what’s the best way.”

Spicer said the traditional White House press conference will remain, but there will be a few new options that they are currently discussion, that will get the information straight to the American people. Ealier in the week, Spicer claimed that Trump is still going to use Twitter as a communicating device as President, and that he thinks it’s going to be “a really exciting part of the job.”

“I think that his use of social media in particular … is gonna be something that’s never been seen before. He has this direct pipeline in the American people, where he can talk back and forth.”

Spicer continued:

“I think that allows him to add an element of a conversation that’s never occurred. He can put his thoughts out and hear what they’re thinking in a way that no one’s ever been able to do before. I mean, he does communicate in a much bigger way than there’s ever been before, and I think that’s gonna be just a really exciting part of the job.”

Cut out the middle man? Sounds good to me.