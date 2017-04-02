BOOOM! Another Democrat Vows Support For Gorsuch – Will Vote To Confirm

Democrats are more divided than ever on whether to confirm Gorsuch for Supreme Court, with many vowing to support Trump’s nominee.

A third Dem Senator has come forward to state that he believes Gorsuch to be a “qualified jurist” and will vote accordingly.

From The Blaze:

A third Democratic senator has pledged to break ranks with the rest of his caucus and support Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.) said in a statement Sunday that after meeting with Gorsuch he believes Gorsuch is a “qualified jurist.” “After meeting with Judge Gorsuch, conducting a thorough review of his record, and closely following his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, I believe that he is a qualified jurist who will base his decisions on his understanding of the law and is well-respected among his peers,” Donnelly said in a statement Sunday. He added that he was “disappointed” how Merrick Garland was treated and said that he believes the Senate should adhere to the 60 vote threshold for Supreme Court nominees when they vote on Gorsuch’s nomination. Donnelly is just the third Democratic senator to pledge his support to Gorsuch. Sens. Heidi Heitkamp (N.D.) and Joe Manchin (W.Va.) said last week that they were going to vote for Gorsuch.

It’s good to know that not all Democrats are dedicating the next four years to being ridiculously difficult to work with because they don’t like that the American people got to choose their own leader, and politicians didn’t like who we picked.

Thank you, Mr. Donnelly.