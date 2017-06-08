BOOOM! Working Class SUPPORT Trump’s Travel Ban, The Proof Is In These Results

Liberal elites would have you believe that Trump “travel ban” is opposed by everyone with a pulse, but the facts say something else entirely. In fact, the majority of America’s backbone (the working class) supports the idea of restricted travel to and from countries with a large radical Muslim presence.

The “ban” would temporarily halt refugee resettlement from Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. How progressives can oppose this, I have no idea. It must be something wrong with the way their brains are wired or something.

A recent Rasmussen poll shows that 51% of Americans making less than $30,000 a year support the “ban,” while 54% of Americans making between $30,000 and $50,000 voice their support.

From Breitbart:

Americans without college degrees support the travel ban far more than those with them. More than 60 percent of high school graduates support the travel ban, along with 53 percent of Americans who went to college, but did not finish.

Meanwhile, Trump’s plan is most opposed by the American upper-middle class. For Americans making $50,000 to $100,000 a year, the travel ban is opposed by 42 percent. When the income bracket gets higher, those making $100,000 to $200,000 a year, the travel ban is even more disliked, with 47 percent in opposition. Overall, the travel ban is favored by 50 percent of Americans.

A large portion of the country also doesn’t see this as being “anti-Muslim,” but that’s no surprise there. There is a small but noisy minority of people who take pleasure in being offended on the behalf of others, and not necessarily with good reason either.

It’s good to see that despite the increasingly negative coverage regarding Trump and his policies, the majority of America believes in what he’s doing. With the terror attacks happening in Europe, we need to make it clear that we are not going to accept that kind of shenanigans, and the first step to doing that is by denying access to the people who are carrying out the attacks.

