BREAKING: Donald Trump Donating 1 Million Dollars Of HIS Money To Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort!

There’s some big news out of the White House as press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders made it clear that President Donald Trump will be sending one million of his own wealth down to to Texas to aid the victims of Hurricane Harvey, which has devastated Houston and the surrounding areas.

White House Spokesperson Sarah Sanders said the following statement:

‘He’ll pledge, proudly, $1 million of his own personal money to help the people of Texas and Louisiana’

Whether this declared money was coming from Trump or some foundation of his is unclear, but a million will go a long way in helping these victims. Of course the media was all over this story, speculating every little detail, searching and prodding to find any fault with the proposed claim by the President…But by now, we should all know what the media is good at: Hypocrisy.

It wasn’t too long after the claim of donating came out, that Trump also tweeted an aerial photo of first responders in Texas, participating in a multi-faith prayer circle, with the one person who was offering the prayer, kneeling in the center of the circle.

The President showed his appreciation for the men and women:

‘Thank you to all of the brave first responders and volunteers from around the United States helping with the ongoing rescue and relief efforts in Texas.’

President Trump was in Texas on Tuesday to meet with the leading officials of the disaster recovery effort. While in Austin, he said said:

‘Nobody’s ever seen this much water. The wind was pretty horrific, in particular, but the water has never been seen like this, to this extent. And it’s, maybe someday going to disappear. We keep waiting.’

I’ll admit, that is a very strange statement. Yes, the water will lower. It always does. Regardless, the President has promised his own money in the aid of the victims of the flood, and the media is looking at this donation as if it’s their next meal – they are hungry to catch the President in a lie. It’s what they live for nowadays.

Whatever happens, Texas will pull through, and the majority of the aid that they are receiving are coming fellow Americans, private citizens that see a need, and are fulfilling it. The line of boats heading into the flood from surrounding areas was a sight to see, and it’s nothing if not proof that the majority of Americans couldn’t give a hoot about the politics of the day…They just want to be good to their fellow man.