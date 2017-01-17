BREAKING: FBI Just Confirmed True Motives Of Ft Lauderdale Shootings!

In the minutes, hours and even days after the Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting, everyone was speculating about the potential motives of the people involved. Was it Islam? Was it mental illness? Was it someone who just snapped? What on Earth could drive someone to open fire in an airport full of innocent travelers?

The FBI is now claiming that they have pinned down a motive, and it is unfortunately becoming all too common.

On Tuesday evening it was revealed that Esteban Santiago, the individual who carried out the Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting, did so in the name of the Islamic State.

It is currently unknown whether he actually had any contact with the established ISIS troops or whether he was behaving as a lone wolf, but at least we now know why he did it and can charge him accordingly.

A CNN report was shockingly harsh when it came to Santiago, his confession, and his plans.

Federal authorities in Alaska said Santiago told them prior to the attack that he was hearing voices and that his mind was being controlled by the CIA. Santiago made no such claim during the six-hour interview conducted shortly after the January 6 shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Ferlazzo testified. ISIS has not claimed responsibility for the attack. Ferlazzo, who conducted the interview, said only that Santiago claimed to be fighting for ISIS and that he’d been in touch with like-minded people via jihadi chat rooms who were planning attacks as well. Santiago is charged with using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; performing an act of violence against a person at an airport serving international civil aviation that caused serious bodily injury; and causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm. The latter two are punishable by death, while the first charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

One Twitter user had a splendid idea regarding how to deal with Santiago:

You’ll also be pleased to know that this little terrorist was denied bond by the presiding judge.

