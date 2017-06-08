BREAKING: Following Comey’s Testimony, Trey Gowdy’s Future Takes UNEXPECTED Turn

If you have been giddy all day knowing that liberal heads are exploding over the Comey testimony then you’re going to be absolutely ecstatic to hear where Trey Gowdy is headed to next.

With the new Trump administration, it was unclear whether Gowdy would have a larger role in the government than he has had in the past, and everyone wants a piece of the watchdog that is Trey Gowdy.

Well, now we know for sure exactly where he is going to end up.

Former prosecutor Trey Gowdy has now been chosen to lead the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. You may applaud.

Trey Gowdy is the new chairman of the House Oversight Committee. Excellent! — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 8, 2017

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

From Western Journalism:

Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., received the support Thursday of the Republican Steering Committee to succeed Rep, Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, as the head of the panel. The full Republican conference is expected to support the Steering Committee decision. “Trey Gowdy possesses the experience and deep commitment to transparency and accountability necessary to be the House’s next Oversight chairman,” House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., said in a statement. “He has proven that he will always look out for taxpayers and seek answers from the bureaucracy.”

“Trey Gowdy is the right person for the job. He has a long history of demanding accountability, upholding transparency, and relentlessly pursuing the truth,” stated a press release from Jason Chaffetz “Under his capable leadership, the Committee will continue to work towards ensuring effectiveness and efficiency throughout the federal government. As his friend and colleague, I have every confidence in his abilities moving forward.”

This is something that those of us who love Trey Gowdy have been hoping for! Here’s hoping for a long and effective reign. If anyone can kick this government into gear and hold people accountable, It’s Gowdy.

Do you think this is the best position for him? Would you like to see him somewhere else?