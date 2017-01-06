BREAKING: Hacking Narrative BACKFIRES- Democrats Busted In FBI Cover-Up

According to an unnamed senior law enforcement official, the FBI had requested access to the Democratic National Committee servers in an effort to uncover whether Russians had hacked in and retrieved information. While this would be a seemingly reasonable request given that they are so intent on confirming that Russians were involved in hacking the election, the DNC has reportedly refused to allow the FBI to access their servers.

“The FBI repeatedly stressed to DNC officials the necessity of obtaining direct access to servers and data, only to be rebuffed until well after the initial compromise had been mitigated,” the official stated. “This left the FBI no choice but to rely upon a third party for information. “These actions caused significant delays and inhibited the FBI from addressing the intrusion earlier,” the source added.

Others claim that this never happened, and that the FBI never asked for access to DNC servers.

Buzzfeed reported on an email received from the DNC’s deputy communications director, Eric Walker, making the astonishing claim that the FBI never even requested the opportunity to examine the servers. Instead investigators relied on the services of a private third-party, a tech security company known as CrowdStrike. “The DNC had several meetings with representatives of the FBI’s Cyber Division and its Washington Field Office, the Department of Justice’s National Security Division, and U.S. Attorney’s Offices, and it responded to a variety of requests for cooperation, but the FBI never requested access to the DNC’s computer servers,” Walker’s email read. “Beginning at the time the intrusion was discovered by the DNC, the DNC cooperated fully with the FBI and its investigation, providing access to all of the information uncovered by CrowdStrike — without any limits,” Walker claimed.

The DNC has not officially responded to these allegations.