BREAKING! House Passes Trump’s First MASSIVE Bill- This is AWESOME!

The United States House of Representatives just passed a bill that is going to make every small-government conservative jump with joy.

In a 238-183 vote, the House passed a bill that makes the Hyde Amendment permanent, and bans the federal funding of abortions.

Originally the Hyde Amendment needed to be renewed every year, but should this bill pass and be signed by the President, it will make the amendment permanent, and make illegal the federal funding of abortions.

Pro-life Americans everywhere rejoice, your tax dollars will no longer go to help murder innocent children.

From The Federalist Papers Project:

Pro-life groups estimate the Hyde Amendment has saved more than two million lives since it was passed 40 years ago. LifeSiteNews reports that six in ten Americans don’t support taxpayer funding for abortions. Some Democrats complained that HR7 went “well beyond” the Hyde Amendment, while others defended Planned Parenthood and said they participated in the Women’s March on Washington. Pro-life members of Congress pointed out that the legislation simply makes permanent what is already renewed annually by Congress, and that it allows for transparency on abortion coverage in healthcare plans.

Republican female Representatives let the Democrats have it for implying that anyone at the Women’s March had the authority to speak for all women.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-WY, blasted those using the “women’s march” as a way to imply they speak for all women, noting that pro-life feminists were excluded from it. She plugged Friday’s 44th annual March for Life. Rep. Diane Black, R-TN, also noted the hypocrisy of the women’s march excluding pro-life women. Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-NC, called HR7 a “common-sense measure.” Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-MO, said she was “heartsick” to hear her colleagues celebrating the recent anniversary of Roe v. Wade and called them out for labeling abortion “care” instead of “taking life.”

Let’s just hope that the Senate has as much common sense at the House. We’ll be in great shape if this becomes law!