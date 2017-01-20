BREAKING: Jamie Foxx TURNS On Hollywood- BACKS TRUMP!

Donald Trump got elected.

Suddenly it felt like every actor, actress, singer and public figure had a statement aimed at Donald Trump.

Nicole Kidman came out with a statement as to why she felt that America needs to change their attitude.

“I just say (Trump’s) now elected, and we as a country need to support whoever’s the president because that’s what the country’s based on,” she said recently during an interview with the BBC, as reported by The Washington Times. “Whatever, however that happened, he’s there and let’s go.”

What do you think? are you with her? I think it is time we give him a chance at least. He will definitely be shaking things up once in office. At the very least, he is introducing more variety into the political scene that is stagnated with long term career politicians.

And now, right before the election Jamie Foxx is putting his thoughts out there as well. And it is nothing like we expected.

Conservative Tribune reported:

In an interview with Essence magazine, actor Jamie Foxx spoke up about the current political landscape in America, and what he had to say will cause many liberal heads to explode because it runs counter to the narrative they’ve been pushing since President-elect Donald Trump announced his candidacy. “Regardless of who the president is, the spirit of America is always going to be great,” Foxx said. Foxx added that the country was set up by the Founding Fathers in such a way that even if things “go off the rails,” the country will be able to protect itself.

I love in the video when he talks about how much our nation stands out. We are so blessed to be in America.