BREAKING: Judge In Seattle HALTS “Trump Ban” Effective NATIONWIDE!

Donald Trump has faced daily protests and anger from Americans. Interestingly enough it appears that the recent executive order regarding the admittance of refugees and others from seven countries deemed too dangerous has had the largest response from the public. People everywhere are angry that America is not being more proactive in helping these individuals who need to be freed from the repressive and deadly environments.

But recently a few individuals spoke out against Donald Trump in a really big way that has some serious potential for push back.

According to The Hill:

A federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary nationwide restraining order Friday stopping President Donald Trump’s executive order banning citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. Judge James Robart, who was appointed by former President George Bush, ruled the executive order would be stopped nationwide, effective immediately. “It’s our president’s duty to honor this ruling and I’ll make sure he does,” Washington attorney general Bob Ferguson said in a live statement following the ruling. “No one is above the law, not even the president.” The ruling, made at the request of Washington and Minnesota, is the broadest to date against Trump’s executive order.

“It’s a wonderful day for the rule of law in this country,” said Washington state solicitor general Noah Purcell, according to Reuters.

Is this man out of line or his he just doing what lies within his power and authority to do what he believes is right? Something tells me Donald Trump is not going to be happy about this.