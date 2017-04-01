BREAKING: LATEST WIKILEAKS DUMP-CIA Has The Ability Hack But Then Leave The Fingerprints Of…

Whoa! Just when you thought it wasn’t possible it looks like the waters surrounding the Russian hacking on the U.S…just got a LOT more murkier than before.

WikiLeaks has just dropped a whole new level of dirt with their latest intel dump…and this isn’t going to give anyone a warm fuzzy feeling in the slightest bit.

In these files they found documents that claimed the CIA themselves have gone to great lengths to disguise its own hacking attacks and then pointed the finger at Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran.

The files that were released totally 676 files, are part of Wikileaks’ Vault 7 load of files and they give some insight into the CIA’s Marble software, which can forensically disguise viruses, trojans and their hacking attacks.

Is this real life?!?! Yes.

WikiLeaks has also claimed they have evidence of the source code suggesting Marble has test examples in Chinese, Russian, Korean, Arabic, and Farsi. They have explained that Marble software “is used to hamper forensic investigators and anti-virus companies from attributing viruses, trojans and as mentioned hacking attacks to the CIA by hiding text fragments used in CIA malware from visual inspection.

The Marble source code … includes a deobfuscator to reverse CIA text obfuscation. Combined with the revealed obfuscation techniques, a pattern … emerges which can assist forensic investigators attribute previous hacking attacks and viruses to the CIA. … The source code shows … Marble has test examples not just in English but also in Chinese, Russian, Korean, Arabic and Farsi. This would permit a forensic attribution double game, for example by pretending that the spoken language of the malware creator was not American English, but Chinese, but then showing attempts to conceal the use of Chinese, drawing forensic investigators … to the wrong conclusion. A previous Wikileaks disclosure showed that the CIA hacking program was enormous both in size – “Its hackers had utilized more code than that used to run Facebook” – and ability, such as in its capability to turn household electronics like iPhones and Samsung TVs into “microphones.”

BUT, the revelation that the CIA can not only hack but furthermore BLAMe others for the hacking is sure to raise concerns, even paranoias, since Congress is at this very moment investigating supposed Russian hacking in the 2016 presidential election, as well as charging two Russian spies with hacking Yahoo and Google users.

Then of course there is Marco Rubio who just came out stating that his own campaign staff was hacked by IP addresses in Russia…now the question begged to ask is…are you sure it was Russia?

Or was it Obama’s CIA?

Sadly, this leak on the CIA goes both ways…it may reveal to us what we need to know, but it also reveals all this to the world.

This could be very troubling.