BREAKING: Megyn Kelly Officially Leaving Fox News for Competitor Network

Well folks, it appears that it’s official! Megyn Kelly is on her way out the door of Fox network and making her way into the doors of…NBC.

Despite many seeing her as the future of FOX, she is OUT! There are some people who will be cheering for her exit…but her supporters are feeling a little uneasy according to social media comments that have been tracked on the issue.

NBC released a statement on Tuesday about the 46 year old anchor. They stated that she will anchor a one hour daytime program that will run from Monday to Friday on their network, and be a part of a Sunday evening news magazine show.

She plans to also be a part of the network’s political and all their breaking news coverage.

‘Megyn is an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career,’ NBC Chairman Andrew Lack said of his high-profile hire.

‘She’s demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we’re lucky to have her.’

With this offer her decision to not re-new her contract with Fox News where she has been for the past 12 years apparently wasn’t that difficult for her to make. This may prove to be a devastating blow for Fox Network however…because of her growing popularity that she had with her segment.

Reportedly she was offered an annual salary to the tune of $20 million to stay on FOX, and continue her program “The Kelly File”, that has been a massive ratings success for the network.

However her intentions were clear when she released this statement on her decision:

‘While I will greatly miss my colleagues at Fox, I am delighted to be joining the NBC News family and taking on a new challenge,’ wrote Kelly on Facebook.

‘I remain deeply grateful to Fox News, to Rupert, Lachlan and James Murdoch, and especially to all of the FNC viewers, who have taught me so much about what really matters.’

So there you go… Kelly is out, and NBC is taking her in.

Good luck?