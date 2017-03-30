BREAKING: Mike Flynn Just Told The F.B.I. He WILL Testify- BUT There’s A Catch…

In a wild development that is getting a lot of attention, Michael Flynn has just made an announcement today…he is now willing to make a deal.

According to the Wall Street Journal which…meh, but it checked out, Mike Flynn who was Trump’s former national security advisor has told the FBI and congressional officials that are investigating the Trump campaign’s potential ties to Russia that he will go ahead and interview.

However, there is a catch. In exchange for this interview he wants to be granted immunity from prosecution, and this is according to the officials with knowledge of the matter.

Michael Flynn, who resigned shortly after admitting that he ‘misled White House officials about the nature of his phone conversations with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential transition” has since this writing not found someone to take him up on this offer.

However, one official has told the Wall Street Journal that due to the fact he is seeking immunity suggests that Mr. Flynn might feel he is in legal jeopardy after his brief stint as the national security advisor.

Now..as the paper reminds us, Mr. Flynn’s communication with Russian ambassador, Sergei Kislyak, has been seriously scrutinized by the FBI, and they are examining whether personnel of the Trump campaign colluded with Russian officials who are ‘alleged’ to have interfered with the election, this of course is according to the current and former U.S. officials.

FACT: Russia has denied the allegations.

Mr. Flynn also was paid tens of thousands of dollars by three Russian companies, including the state-sponsored media network RT, for speeches he made shortly before he became a formal adviser to Mr. Trump’s campaign, according to documents obtained by a congressional oversight committee. It is not known at this time what Flynn would tell investigators, or if any information he could reveal would be damaging to the Trump White House. However, investigators have asked the Defense Department to investigate whether Flynn violated the Constitution’s emoluments clause by accepting money from RT, which U.S. intelligence officials believe is part of a state-funded Russian media apparatus. The Russians still continue to deny any tampering in the U.S. election.

Now Putin has once again denied Russian meddling in the US elections, and he is making it very apparent that he’s done with the drama of it all.

“Read my lips – no,” the Russian president answered, when asked whether Russia had tried to influence the vote. He emphasised the denial by saying “no” in English.

It was reported today that FBI Director James Comey wanted to publish an op-ed on Russian efforts to influence the election but was prevented from doing so by the Obama White House. President Trump, although he accepted Flynn’s resignation, complained that Flynn was

“treated very, very unfairly by the media — as I call it, the fake media, in many cases.”



A man who doesn’t eat his own…when it benefits him?

Obama you should take not.

Just saying.