BREAKING: N. KOREA Threatens To NUKE D.C. During Inauguration

The threats against Donald Trump have been numerous. After the way liberals responded to him winning the election it is no surprise that Washington D.C. will likely be a pretty tumultuous experience this week. Protests are planned. Liberals have tried to create diversions and attacks on the inauguration and Trump supporters. But it looks like the greatest threat of all might be North Korea.

The Federalist Papers is bringing us some astounding news:

The juvenile regime of North Korea has decided that Donald Trump’s inauguration is a perfect time to get a little attention by throwing a tantrum. The oppressive regime claimed that they are “readying two intercontinental ballistic missiles” to “nuke” Washington, D.C. during the inauguration. Military officials said the rogue state wanted to send a “strategic message” by timing launches to ruin his big day Friday. Security experts doubt that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (the North’s official name) has the ability fly a missile as far as the nation’s capital, although it’s possible they could reach the West coast of the United States, Alaska and Hawaii. The DPRK may be about to test their latest ICBM in the coming days, professor Andrei Lankov from Seoul’s Kookmin University, said. “Judging by earlier behavior they usually like to greet a newly elected American president with some kind of nice surprise like a nuclear (test) or missile launch,” he said. “Because President-elect Trump tweeted that ‘it won’t happen,’ such a launch could be seen as a serious humiliation for (the US).”



North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won't happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017