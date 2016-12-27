BREAKING NEWS: Evacuation ordered at Trump Tower

We’ve just learned that an evacuation order in in place at Trump Tower in New York.

This due to a suspicious package delivered on Tuesday.

President-elect Donald Trump is not at Trump Tower, however. He is celebrating the holidays at the Mar-a-lago resort in Florida. If someone intended to freak him out or harm him, they have awful timing.

A Twitter user by the name of “@cielo_celest” posted a Snapchat video of the incident in response to a reporter’s request for details on the incident.

As more details become available, we will bring them to you.