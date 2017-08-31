BREAKING NEWS: Trump Ends Obama’s Unconstitutional DACA Program- “As It Exists”

Millions of conservatives in the United States were outraged to hear of the DACA program, which allowed those who arrived in this country illegally because they were children when their parents brought them here, to receive “deferred action.” Obama, in his desire to generate support for Democrats among the latino community, enacted this policy.

Trump has decided that wasn’t the best course of action, and is planning to end the program “as it exists.”

The President is expected to announce his intent to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which effectively stops deportations for all illegal children.

This doesn’t mean he’s going to immediately start deporting children or any of the other things that liberals will undoubtedly screech about whether they know the facts or not. According to an official in the Trump administration, he is going to allow the “dreamers” to stay until their work permits expire, which for some is up to two years.

As of Thursday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stated that the complete repeal of the program is “under review,” but I don’t have any doubt that Trump will make the moves necessary to eliminate it.

“A final decision on that front has not been made, and when it is, we will certainly inform everybody in this room,” she assured the press.

The announcement is said to come as early as Friday, but I expect they’re going to wait until at least next week before they break the news officially.

Federation for American Immigration Reform member Ira Mehlman told Fox News that their plan is to allow the DACA program to lapse.

“As people’s two-year deferments and work authorization expire they should not be renewed,” she said.

Some are skeptical, however, due to an ABC News interview in which he appeared to be luke-warm in the idea of completely eliminating the program.

“They shouldn’t be very worried. I do have a big heart,” he said.

