BREAKING: North Korea Backs Down To Trump- Says They Are Willing To Talk

America is appears that your president just keeps on winning. Here is one victory…that will be remembered as it is over one of the world’s unsafe places, with the most unstable dictator. According to Australia’s New.com, there is a top North Korean diplomat that is now indicating through a televised interview in India that Pyongyang is now willing to talk with the Trump administration and discuss suspending their nuclear program and missile testing.

Of course this is IF their conditions are met.

These conditions have not been specifically identified yet, but his comments are strongly suggesting that they do involve the suspension of joint military exercises off of the korean Peninsula.

“Under certain circumstances, we are willing to talk in terms of the freezing of nuclear testing and missile testing,” Kye said during the interview with India’s WION.

“For instance, if the American side completely stopped big, large-scale military exercises temporarily or permanently, then we will also temporarily stop,” he continued, seeming to refer to carrier deployment.

“Let’s talk about how to solve the Korean issue peacefully.”

Kye’s comments came after several tweets and statements made by the president in the wake of the death of Otto Warmbier.

“The U.S. once again condemns the brutality of the North Korean regime as we mourn its latest victim,” the president said in one tweet.

The U.S. once again condemns the brutality of the North Korean regime as we mourn its latest victim. Video: https://t.co/Rvm11ZbPk7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2017

Here is another tweet that should have come has a head turner for the North Korean leader…

“While I greatly appreciate the efforts of (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping) & China to help with North Korea, it has not worked out,” the president wrote. “At least I know China tried!”

Of course this tweet sounds harmless….enough, but when you consider reading in-between the lines of his earlier remark, well…that leaves you wondering a few things. According to Reuters, back in April, before his first summit with the president of China, President Trump warned that is the Chinese couldn’t handle the problem then the United States of America WILL. On our own.

“China has great influence over North Korea. And China will either decide to help us with North Korea, or they won’t. And if they do that will be very good for China, and if they don’t it won’t be good for anyone,” Trump said. When pressed, he added, “Well, if China is not going to solve North Korea, we will. That is all I am telling you.”

Sooo yeah, this leaves N. Korea a lot to consider.

The tweet seemed to signal that Trump was no longer looking toward China, implying that the United States may go it alone. From what Mr. Kye said on Indian TV, the North Koreans didn’t like the sound of that.

So finally it’s looking like North Korea is seemingly bending to the President’s will. Of course, anything could happen at this point. There are many smoke screen that N. Korea could attempt to pull over on us, like pretending to want to discuss peacefully working together to find a solution. So, it is best at this point to sleep with our eyes open, and be 10 steps ahead on any path or scenario this could possibly take…and something tells me, that is exactly what our leadership is already doing.