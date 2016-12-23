BREAKING: Obama Stabs Israel In The Back At UN-Nasty Farewell!

Closing out 8 years of ignoring Israel, President Obama has abstained from voting on a United Nations resolution regarding Israel’s settlement building.

Why is it that we abstained, when we have veto power? Why are we not defending our closest ally in the Middle East? This is like a young man refusing to defend his little brother who is being picked on by the schoolyard bully, despite having the power to stop what’s going on.

Not to speak is to speak, and this decision speaks volumes.

On Friday, the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution demanding Israel stop building settlements on “Palestinian” territory. The vote was unanimous and saw the United States abstain as opposed to vetoing which it has done in the past.

The Washington Post has more on this atrocious lack of action:

The resolution said settlements are threatening the viability of the two-state solution, and urged Israelis and Palestinians to return to negotiations that lead to two independent nations. This marked the first time in more than 36 years that the Security Council passed a resolution critical of settlements. The United States’ abstention Friday reflected mounting frustration in the Obama administration over settlement growth that the United States considers an obstacle to peace.

No, you read that right, the Obama administration considers Israeli settlement building an “obstacle to peace.” Because, you know, it’s possible to make peace with a nation that doesn’t think you have a right to exist, and wants to kill everyone within its borders.

The Washington Examiner reported that Senate Republicans have threatened to “suspend or significantly reduce” UN funding, as well as funding to American allies who supported the resolution.

“Any nation which backs this resolution and receives assistance from the United States will put that assistance in jeopardy,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Friday in anticipation of the vote.

We are now living in a world where I am forced to back Lindsey Graham, that’s how bad the Obama administration has been behaving.

I’m disgusted with our current President, and our behavior toward Israel. Here’s hoping that Trump takes office, and restores our positive relationship with our ally.