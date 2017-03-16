BREAKING: Obama’s Department of Justice Gets BAD NEWS- Loretta Lynch Isn’t Safe Yet!

Judicial Watch is suing the Department of Justice for details regarding the “tarmac meeting” that took place between Bill Clinton and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch during the Clinton email investigation.

Once it was the meeting was revealed to the public, Lynch was forced to distance herself from the investigation, which ended with a failure to indict Clinton.

The watchdog group filed a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request in June of 2016, but the DOJ failed to respond within the allotted time period, which prompted the lawsuit.

“The infamous tarmac meeting between President Clinton and AG Lynch is a vivid example of why many Americans believe the Obama administration’s criminal investigation into Hillary Clinton was rigged,” said Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch. “Now it will be up to Attorney General Sessions at the Trump Justice Department to finally shed some light on this subversion of justice,” he added. The FOIA request filed by Judicial Watch seeks all records and transcripts of the meeting between Lynch and Bill Clinton; any communications to or from officials in the Office of the Attorney General and Office of Deputy Attorney General about the meeting; and any references to the meeting in any schedule-related documents maintained by the Office of the Attorney General.

Judicial Watch is claiming that the meeting is indirect violation of the law, as well as ethical standards.

“Attorney General Lynch’s decision to breach the well-defined ethical standards of the Department of Justice and the American legal profession is an outrageous abuse of the public’s trust. Her conduct and statements undermine confidence in her ability to objectively investigate and prosecute possible violations of law associated with President Clinton and Secretary Clinton.”

We have no idea whether the meeting lead to the decision to not indict Clinton, but hopefully this watchdog group can get to the bottom of this. Best case scenario, the world finds out just how corrupt the Obama DOJ was.