BREAKING: Planned Parenthood DEFUNDED- Perfect New Use For Money Made!

Iowa lawmakers have officially defunded Planned Parenthood and while liberals are screaming bloody murder about young women not having access to limitless abortions, the politicians have found a good use of the funds that would have gone to the clinics.

It was decided the the money would go to fund clinics that provide women with the healthcare they need, but don’t provide abortions. Maybe PP should save the money they donate to Democrats and use it to provide cheap care to their patients.

The Conservative Tribune has more on this awesome decision:

Republican Gov. Terry Branstad urged the Republican-controlled Congress to defund the organization during his annual Condition of the State address at the Iowa Capitol. The governor was expected to resign soon — he’s been appointed U.S. ambassador to China — and will be replaced by Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds. The Associated Press reported that a spokesperson for Reynolds said she supported Branstad’s statements. By defunding Planned Parenthood, Iowa could stand to lose some $3 million of federal funding used for family planning services. While the state will lose the federal money, Ben Hammes, a spokesman for Branstad, said Iowa will spend an equal amount of money on family planning services through a separate federal grant, and that money will go to organizations that don’t perform abortions, according to the AP. “This could be a historic session,” Branstad told the Des Moines Register.

There are a lot of conservatives who would have no problem funding Planned Parenthood if they didn’t preform abortions. I know I wouldn’t mind, personally, but I do have a fundamental problem with being told that I need to keep my hands away from other women’s vaginas while simultaneously being forced to pay for what they do with their vaginas.

I’m glad to hear that women will still be able to receive the care they need without forcing the taxpayers to fund something that they fundamentally oppose. Way to go, Iowa!