BREAKING: Senate Passes Vote, SMASHING Obama’s Efforts For Gun Control- FINALLY!

The Senate voted this week to change by reversal an Obama-era rule that conservatives have fought against, stating that it unduly limits the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

In December 2016, former President Barack Obama’s White House put in a rule requiring the Social Security Administration to snitch on anyone needing third-party assistance to manage their Social Security benefits to be placed in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, which had the other consequence of barring them from purchasing a firearm.

The trouble of course is the expression of the phrase, ‘third party assistance.’

While one might patently want to forbid possibly violent, mentally ill persons from possessing a weapon, there are all manner of stipulations contained within the rule for which you would not want to impair someone’s right, especially given someone who might be in even greater need of defense because of impairment or disease.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said this week:



“This regulation unfairly stigmatizes people with disabilities. If the regulation is not repealed, it will allow the agency to very unfairly deprive Social Security recipients of their Second Amendment rights…This is essentially a national gun ban list.”

It wasn’t just Republicans that joined in the fight…

Back in 2015, Sen. Joe Manchin was one who voted to overturn the Obama mandate, expressing in a statement that he was against an SSA rule on gun ownership because it “is a blatant infringement on the Second Amendment rights of millions of Americans.”

Three other senators — North Dakota’s Heidi Heitkamp, Indiana’s Joe Donnelly and Montana’s Jon Tester — and Maine Sen. Angus King, made up the rest of the Democrats that voted with the Republicans in favor of striking down this bogus rule.

This is a right that protects the other rights. It CANNOT be taken by a government that never granted it in the first place.