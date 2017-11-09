BREAKING: Top Republican Roy Moore Hit With Sex Allegations

Apparently celebrities aren’t the only ones who are being hit with allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct.

Republican Roy Moore is now being accused of “initiating a sexual encounter” with her when she was 14, and he was 32. Personally, the story sounds a little fishy but then again, I suppose just about anything is possible. We’re quickly learning that people aren’t always who they seem to be.

Leigh Corfman is accusing Roy Moore of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with her when she was 14-years-0ld. Her story is allegedly corroborated by her mother and some friends who all say that they had some knowledge or another about the relationship between the two.

Corfman says that in 1979, she and her mother were sitting on a bench outside the courthouse, when Roy Moore (who was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney at the time) came up and sat down next to them. He introduced himself, and the three chatted for a time before offering to watch Corfman while her mother went into the courtroom for a custody hearing.

“He said, ‘Oh, you don’t want her to go in there and hear all that. I’ll stay out here with her,’ ” recalls Nancy Wells, 71. “I thought, how nice for him to want to take care of my little girl.”

Okay that’s the first red flag for me, who lets a total stranger watch their kid? I get it that the 70s were a different time but really. The second is a person who intends to sexually assault a minor allegedly introducing himself (with his real name) to both his victim and her mother. Odd, but I suppose stranger things have happened.

When the pair were alone, Moore chatted with Corfman and asked for her phone number. A few days later, the young girl allegedly snuck out of the house to meet up with Moore, who was parked around the corner from her house. They drove about 30 minutes away into some woods, where Moore allegedly told her that she was pretty, and kissed her. A second date similar to the first had him taking off her shirt and pants, and removing his clothes, forcing her to touch him over his underwear.

“I wanted it over with — I wanted out,” she says. “Please just get this over with. Whatever this is, just get it over.” Corfman says that when she asked Moore to drive her home, he did.

Now here’s where we start to think “well maybe this did actually happen.”

Two of the alleged victi’s childhood friends confirm that she told them around that same time that she was seeing an older man.

Other women have accused Moore of pursuing them while they were in their teens, though they admit that they did not have any sexual relationships with him.

So is this a legitimate instance of sexual assault, or someone looking to get Moore out of the race? We’ll have to wait for the evidence to find out.