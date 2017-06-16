BREAKING: Trouble Coming For Comey, Hunt Is ON For Documents He ‘UNLAWFULLY REMOVED’

During the Comey testimony, Democrats expected the fired FBI director to give the Congress so much dirt on President Trump that impeachment proceedings would be inevitable. Unfortunately for them, the only proceedings that are beginning is the hunt for the documents Comey himself admitted to leaking to the media.

The best part is, Democrats can’t even blame this on Trump! They made their own bed, and now they’re going to have to lie in it.

Judicial Watch, a watchdog group that has caused trouble for Democrats and corrupt lawmakers in the past, is now demanding that acting FBI director Andrew McCabe investigate the potential Federal Records Act violation committed by Comey.

"As you may be aware, the Federal Records Act imposes a direct responsibility on you to take steps to recover any records unlawfully removed from the FBI," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton wrote in a letter to McCabe. "Upon learning that records have been unlawfully removed from the FBI, you then are required to initiate action through the Attorney General for the recovery of records," the letter continued.

The best part is, we know the memos exist because Comey used them as his “exhibit A” in his testimony against Trump. That, and he fact that he admitted to leaking the memos in front of God and the nation makes our job so much easier.

“I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter — I thought that might prompt the appointment of special counsel,” Comey stated during his testimony. It should be noted that he was under oath while he said this, meaning that there are going to be serious consequences if he’s lying. Of course, there are going to be serious consequences if he’s telling the truth, as well. Basically, Comey just screwed himself and we get to kick back and watch that ship sink.