BREAKING: Trump Does It Again- Company Announces 1 Billion Investment Into American Jobs
10 Jan, 2017
It’s as if America was just waiting for a President like Donald Trump to get it back on track.

How else can you explain the enormous amount of progress that has taken place since he was announced President-elect in November?

Yes, Fiat Chrysler is going to be investing $1B in American automotive jobs. One BILLION dollars. Let that sink in.

This has been in the works for a while, but it would seem that Trump’s tough stance on job outsourcing as well as his promises to make America business friendly have finally prompted the company to pull the trigger.

Here is an excerpt from their statement regarding the decision:

“Consistent and combined with previously announced investments, FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automotive) US is further demonstrating its commitment to strengthening its U.S. manufacturing base, and aligning U.S. capacity to extend the Jeep product lineup. In total, FCA US has committed investments of more than $9.6 billion in its U.S. manufacturing facilities and created 25,000 new jobs to date since 2009.”

FCA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne had this to say:

“The reality is the Mexican automotive industry has now for a number of years been tooled-up to try and deal with the U.S. market. If the U.S. market were not to be there, the reasons for its existence are on the line.”

Keeping in with his usual style, Trump tweeted about the occasion.

Here’s hoping that this positive trend continues well into Trump’s 4-year term, putting American’s back to work one job at a time!

