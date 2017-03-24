BREAKING: Trump Gives House Republicans ULTIMATUM That Could Result In Keeping Obamacare!

The White House has just issued a very Trump like blunt warning to the House of Republicans. He has told them to vote on an Obamacare replacement on Friday or they are going to risk losing the opportunity and only chance to get rid of the law they have voted more than 50 times to repeal. Obamacare of course.

The white House has now dispatched chief strategist Steve Bannon, along with chief of staff Reince Priebus, chief counselor Kellyanne Conway, and budget director Mick Mulvaney to gather for a meeting with Speak Paul Ryan and other GOP members. Mulvaney during this meeting delivered a powerful and very blunt warning to the GOP conference:

Vote on the American Health Care Act or Trump will leave them twisting, Obamacare will remain the law of the land, and they’ll be stuck with the blame.

This message sounded very familiar to White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s when he told us earlier this week that there is no ‘Plan B’ Spicer said on Fox Network that Trump is ‘going to get the vote he wants’

‘At the end of the day, this is the only train leaving the station that’s going to be repealing Obamacare and giving us an alternative to replace it,’ he told ‘O’Reilly Factor’ fill-in host Eric Bolling.

‘This is the train that’s leaving the station. This is the choice that we’ve been waiting for. This is the pledge that people made to the American people.’