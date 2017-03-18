BREAKING! Trump Just Turned In The Evidence Supporting Obama Wiretapping Claim!

The Department of Justice supplied written material to the House Intelligence Committee Friday detailing President Donald Trump’s claim that he had been wiretapped during 2016 election cycle.

CNN, quoting unidentified sources, claim that the information that the White House has turned over wont confirm the allegations that President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., confirmed the information was passed to them to review:

“The Committee is satisfied that the Department of Justice has fully complied with our request for information from our March 8 letter on possible surveillance related to Donald Trump or his associates.”

Nunes claims that the CIA and FBI have yet to provide any data “necessary to determine whether information collected on U.S. persons was mishandled and leaked.”

Nunes has said that in his experience in the past have yielded no evidence that Trumps claims are true. However, media reports show federal agencies were actually attempting to gain permission to conduct surveillance of Trump Tower in 2016.

One idea that may explain some of the questions is that maybe communications from Trump or his aides were gathered ‘by chance’ as part of another investigation.

Nunes added more:

“We need to figure out what happened here, there’s a lot of unanswered question. I just don’t want anybody jumping to any conclusion on any side of this, other than the fact that we know that Obama didn’t physically wiretap Trump Tower, but everything else is still…there’s a lot of unknowns.”

The files have apparently been given to the Senate Intelligence Committee to review.

On Friday, Trump poked fun at the media and the Obama administration over the wiretapping issue during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“As far as wiretapping I guess by this past administration, at least we have something in common, perhaps.”