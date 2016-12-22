BREAKING: Trump Makes HUGE Announcement About KellyAnne Conway

Kellyanne Conway has quickly made her way into the spotlight. Most people had never heard of her when she first came to be known as Donald Trump’s bold and outspoken campaign manager. She quickly became a force to be reckoned with as the media targeted her and began to attack her views and actions.

And after turning down Donald Trump’s previous offer of employment in his administration, she was given a second offer she could not refuse. She has been appointed as President-elect Donald Trump’s lead counselor.

Trump said in a statement that Conway had “been a trusted advisor and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory.”

And he is exactly correct. Many people do not believe that he could have won the presidential election without her help. She was a key player and has been willing to stand up for his policies over and over again without fail.

This morning Conway spoke to Fox news about the appointment saying:

“I know this will be a very family friendly West Wing and White House,” Conway told Fox News Thursday morning. “The gravity and the responsibility of serving at a senior level for the president of the United States — it’s difficult to pass that up.”

Donald Trump had a lot to say about her ability to contribute.

“She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message. I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing,” the President-elect added.

According to the statement on her newly appointed role, Conway will work with senior leadership to effectively message and execute the administration’s legislative priorities and actions.

So there you have it. Donald Trump’s lead counselor happens to be a woman. Shocking, I know. Maybe he doesn’t hate women as much as the media wants you to believe???