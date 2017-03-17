BREAKING: Trump About To Sign Law To INCREASE Drug Testing For People Who Want…

By Right Wing News’ Just An American

Well look at that, yet another great move by our new president, President Trump. Everything just makes sense when it comes to this one…

Welfare reform has been a forefront priority for Republicans for a very long time, and now President Trump is in town, and finally the possibility of such type reform is actually feasible.

Of course under President Barack Obama, he states weren’t allowed to test applicants for drugs unless of course they were applying for a job that already required the mandatory testing. But…now there is a new president in town and it is no secret that he’s backed by a Republican-controlled Congress.

Now states will have the freedom to drug-test individuals before they start shelling out taxpayer money to people. This will help ensure that people receiving welfare benefits won’t use taxpayer money to buy drugs. It was not immediately clear when Trump would sign the bill into law, but the White House has indicated that Trump will indeed sign it. Republicans have cheered this bill as a victory for states’ rights, while Democrats have resorted to their old talking point of claiming that Republicans are targeting the poor.

Now the deregulation is possible only through the Congressional Review Act, and this allows Congress to undo recent legislation by the simple majority. However, the act generally is much more useful in the beginning of a new presidential administration.

Hopefully Trump will continue to take actions that will ultimately get the number down of Americans that think they cannot do hard things…when they most certainly can, and it’s worth it.

Welfare is for the those are found themselves in the down and out and need some cushion while they pull themselves back out…

This will certainly assist in weeding them out from the rest.