BREAKING: Trump Signs Executive Order Authorizing Border Wall- But There’s More

Have you ever watched one of those infomercials about a product that the announcer is trying to convince you that you NEED to have in your life? And just before the end you hear the famous words “But wait! There’s more!”?

That is basically what Donald Trump did to America today when he signed the Executive Order that will get the plans for the border wall started.

It got better.

The EO President Trump signed not only put the plans for the wall in motion, but also to begin targeting sanctuary cities that knowingly house illegal immigrants.

The orders cover a range of immigration enforcement measures. The marquee item is a directive to pursue a southern border wall. While it’s not yet clear exactly how such a wall might be funded or how much it would cost, the Trump reiterated his vow that Mexico “absolutely” will pay for the project eventually, something the Mexican government has denied. “Ultimately it will come out of what’s happening with Mexico,” Trump told ABC News, adding construction could begin in a matter of months.

I am happy that he is making good on his campaign promises. That puts him head and shoulders above most other politicians!