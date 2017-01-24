BREAKING: Trump Signs Executive Order On Keystone Pipeline- Making Massive Moves!

It is still the first week of President Donald Trump’s term, but he has been busy making changes. Today marked a big move as he signed an executive order on the Keystone Pipeline. It is definitely a very controversial move, but one that should be considered from both sides of the spectrum.

According to Western Journalism,

Making the economy and jobs the centerpiece of his administration’s first week in office, President Donald Trump signed two executive orders on Tuesday to move forward with construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines. Trump described the pipelines as a potential job boom but made it clear that the projects are subject to a “renegotiation of the terms.” “We are going to put a lot of…steel workers back to work,” Trump said. “We’ll build our own pipelines, we will build our own pipes.”

They are putting people back to work. Perhaps the most important aspect from a statement from Donald Trump to me was the line where he states that they are subject “renegotiation of the terms.” Meaning, hopefully, he will be workng with his opponents to find some middle ground.

People shouldn’t be surprised. He has said this was his plan from the beginning.

“It’s about time,” House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement. “The unfortunate reality is that these important infrastructure projects were used by special interests to advance their radical anti-energy agenda and were therefore needlessly halted by the last administration—to the detriment of America’s national interest.

“These pipelines will strengthen our nation’s energy supply and help keep energy costs low for American families,” Ryan added.