Breaking: VP Pence confirmed to speak at March for Life

The annual March for Life is coming up this weekend. It is a march for the rights of children. A Pro-Life march meant to spread information about the importance of an infant’s right to live. Rumors have been circulating for quite a while that the newly sworn in vice president, Mike Pence, would be speaking at the march. And those rumors have just been confirmed!

Rumors heightened when an announcement was released stating that security would be very intense at the rally.

“Participants should be aware that due to heightened security concerns, all will be required to go through airport-type screening to reach the rally site,” they said. “The screening stations will be on the Washington Monument grounds directly north of the Monument near 16th Street.”

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

THe White confirmed the rumor recently, and President Donald Trump spoke out about the upcoming march and the previous women’s march.

ABC’s David Muir asked Trump if he “could hear the voices from the women’s march here in Washington?”

“I couldn’t hear them, but the crowds were large,” Trump responded. “You’re gonna have a large crowd on Friday, too, which is mostly pro-life people. You’re gonna have a lot of people coming on Friday, and I will say this, and I didn’t realize this, but I was told, you will have a very large crowd of people. I don’t know – as large or larger – some people say it’s gonna be larger. Pro-life people. And they say the press doesn’t cover them.”

We all need to show up and support this march.