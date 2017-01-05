BREAKING: WIKILEAKS “Suing CNN” – For Calling Him A Pedophile

The situation with Wikileaks has been enlightening to say the least. Thanks to Juliane Assange, Hillary Clinton and the corruption of the Democratic party was largely exposed. Bit the Liberal news has fought back with vicious lies and defamation. And turns out… he is done taking it.

From The Hill:

“We have issued instructions to sue CNN for defamation … Unless within 48h they air a one-hour expose of the plot,” WikiLeaks tweeted Wednesday “The plot” refers to allegations that Assange had molested an eight-year-old girl in the Bahamas, promoted by a company running a dating website that unsuccessfully approached Assange about a celebrity endorsement deal. By Wednesday afternoon, CNN had removed clips of Mudd’s comments from the show’s Twitter account and tweeted a correction. “An analyst on our air earlier today asserted that Julian Assange was a pedophile, and regrets saying it,” the network wrote. “In fact, CNN has no evidence to support that assertion. We regret the error.”

Finally he is doing something to defend his name. Of course, the news company gave a half hearted apology that just furthered the defamation… typical. Right?

We've deleted a tweet that included a video clip from New Day earlier this morning. Here's our statement: pic.twitter.com/qJqTtzy69T — New Day (@NewDay) January 4, 2017

It turns out they are just trying to cover themselves in the case of a lawsuit. Typical.