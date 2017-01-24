BREAKING:The Fate Of FBI Director James Comey Is Decided, Trump’s Team Breaks The News

FBI Director James Comey has been on thin ice for a while now. He was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2013. As always, he was given a ten year term limit. However, the FBI director can always be fired by the head of the executive branch, i.e. the president. And he was not sure how much longer he would have a job given this election.

James Comey is famous most recently for the way the Hillary Clinton email investigation was handled. James Comey was criticized heavily for reopening the investigation against Hillary Clinton in the final days of the election. It is definitely considered that this played a significant role in her defeat to Donald J. Trump. In fact, many believe she would have won the election had the investigation remained closed.

Now, an investigation is taking place concerning Donald Trump and his relationship with Russia among other things.

So the question has remained…. will James Comey remain as the FBI director.

And we just got an answer on this.

The Washington Examiner reported:

The New York Times reported Comey told top agents he had been asked to stay on. The two seemed friendly during a meeting this weekend where Trump called Comey “more famous than me.” Comey has been a lightning rod for criticism on both sides of the aisle since the summer for his statements regarding the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

And it looks like people on both sides are uncomfortable with this. The left blames him for sabotaging Hillary Clinton’s investigation and the right feels angry she was never convicted. Either way, he keeps the job. We will see how it pans out in the long run.